15 arrested in separate drug busts in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police arrested fifteen individuals in two separate drug-related incidents in the city on Saturday.

Acting on information, the Pattinapakkam police raided a hotel room in MRC Nagar. They seized 5 grams of ganja, 48 grams of OG ganja (a high-potency variety), and 11 mobile phones.

Eleven men were arrested at the scene: Jagadeeswar (34), Santhosh (27), Deepak (27), Akshayraji (21), Rohith (21), Krishnaparik (age not specified), Manish (20), Sarathkumar (32), Madhankumar (29), Jilan (28), and Kamesh (25). Investigations revealed that Jagadeeswar, who had recently married, hosted a party at the hotel where the group consumed ganja. All ten individuals were remanded to custody.

In the second instance, in a coordinated operation, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) and MGR Nagar police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted suspects near a hotel on KK Road, MGR Nagar.

They seized 3 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of ganja paste. Four men were arrested for possession: Sankaranarayanan (27), Prasanth (29), Akashkumar (27), and Manikandasamy (33). Police noted that Akashkumar already has a pending drug case against him. All four were remanded to custody on Sunday.