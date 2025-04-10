140 kg of ganja seized in Anakaputhur, smuggler from Andhra arrested

CHENNAI: The Sankar Nagar Special Police Team has seized 140 kilograms of ganja, worth several lakhs in Anakaputhur on Thursday.

A notorious drug smuggler from Andhra Pradesh, identified as Appala Naidu (20), was arrested in connection with the case, while his accomplice and several retail dealers remain at large.

According to police sources, the ganja was sourced in bulk from Odisha.

Appala Naidu and his associate Rahman (28), both from Andhra Pradesh, had travelled to the foothills of Odisha to procure the ganja directly from local cultivators. The substance was then dried, processed, and packed into small 5-gram sachets, with a total of 140 kg.

In addition, instead of transporting the ganja directly by vehicle from the processing site, local women carried the packets on their heads through dense forest areas and cashew plantations.

The packets were then hidden near the Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border along National Highways.

Once the consignment reached these hideouts, it was transported to Tamil Nadu and Kerala in cars.

The traffickers ensured tight security by deploying two men on motorbikes—acting as escort pilots—one riding ahead and one behind the ganja-laden car, maintaining a buffer of about a kilometre.

Once they reached the Tamil Nadu border, the initial escort pilots returned, and Appala Naidu took over escort duty on a motorbike while Rahman followed with the contraband in a car.

The drop-off took place in a secluded area of Anakaputhur, where the ganja packets were unloaded and concealed in a bushy patch.

Rahman fled the scene in the vehicle, while Naidu remained to guard the stash and coordinate with local wholesale and retail dealers.

However, based on a tip-off, the Shankar Nagar Special Task Force police launched a swift operation, surrounded the location, and arrested Naidu.

They seized all 140 kg of ganja along with his mobile phone, which is now being examined to trace his network of contacts and clients in the Chennai suburbs.

The police are continuing their efforts to locate Rahman, who absconded with the vehicle, as well as other ganja dealers operating in and around Chennai.

The operation has sparked considerable attention due to the organised smuggling route, which stretched from Odisha’s forests to Chennai’s outskirts with escort protection.