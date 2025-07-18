14 injured as omni bus collides with earthmover near Madhurantakam; Traffic affected

CHENNAI: Fourteen passengers were injured in a road accident after a private omni bus collided with a earthmover on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Madhurantakam in Chengalpattu district on Friday morning.

The private bus, carrying 30 passengers, was travelling from Tiruchy to Chennai when the accident occurred near Ayyanar temple.

According to reports, the earthmover was attempting to cross the road in a hurry when the speeding bus crashed into it, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Passengers and motorists behind the accident site began immediate rescue efforts, soon joined by Madhurantakam police.

All 14 injured passengers were rushed to government hospitals in Madhurantakam and Chengalpattu.

A crane was brought in to lift the overturned bus and clear the road for traffic.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for over an hour, causing inconvenience to commuters.