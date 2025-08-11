135 electric buses launched at newly renovated Perambakkam bus depot

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday flagged off the Perumbakkam electric bus depot, which was upgraded at a cost of Rs 49.56 crore. He also launched 135 new low-floor electric buses, comprising 55 AC buses and 80 deluxe buses – worth Rs 233 crore.

This is the second electric bus depot to be inaugurated after CM Stalin launched the e-bus depot at Vysarpadi and 120 non-AC e-buses on June 30.

MTC charges a minimum fare of Rs 11 and a maximum of Rs 49 on deluxe buses, while the AC buses charge a minimum of Rs 15 and a maximum of Rs 80. MTC has also introduced a monthly pass priced at Rs 2,000 for unlimited travel on these AC buses.

Under the Chennai City Partnership – Sustainable Urban Services Programme (CCP-SUSP), the MTC will introduce 625 low-floor electric buses, including 225 AC vehicles, through a performance-based Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. The contract has been awarded to OHM Global Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility.

The AC buses are designed with a low floor height of 40 cm, which can be lowered further to 25 cm by the driver to assist persons with disabilities, women, children, and senior citizens. MTC will be operating the 55 AC electric buses on six routes while the 80 non-AC buses will ply on 11 routes.

Route map for new buses

KCBT–Thiruvanmiyur (95X) – 10 deluxe, 5 AC

KCBT–Sholinganallur (555S) – 5 deluxe, 5 AC

T Nagar–Thiruporur (19) – 5 deluxe, 5 AC

Broadway–Kelambakkam via Marina Beach (102) – 5 deluxe, 5 AC

Chennai Airport–Siruseri IT Park (MAA2) – 15 AC buses

CMBT–Kelambakkam/Siruseri IT Park (570) – 5 deluxe, and 20 AC

Additional deluxe buses in routes…

Tiruvanmiyur–Siruseri IT Park – 102E

Adyar–Tambaram – 99

Broadway–Perumbakkam TNHB – 102P

T Nagar–Perumbakkam TNHB – 19AX

Tambaram West–Sholinganallur – 99A

KK Nagar–Perumbakkam TNHB – 119G