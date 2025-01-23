Begin typing your search...

    12,500 Singara Chennai travel cards sold in city

    Tamil Nadu government on Jan 6 launched Singara Chennai cards

    12,500 Singara Chennai travel cards sold in city
    Singara Chennai travel card 

    CHENNAI: Under the Singara Chennai travel card scheme, 12,500 cards have been sold in the city, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Tamil Nadu government on Jan 6 launched Singara Chennai cards, enabling seamless travel on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, metro trains and other platforms that accept National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC).

