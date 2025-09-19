DPR ready for Avadi-Guduvanchery rail project ph-1; to cost Rs 945 cr

CHENNAI: With a hope of better rail accessibility for the residents of Sriperumbudur and Avadi, the Avadi-Guduvanchery new broad gauge railway line via Sriperumbudur, which was sanctioned in 2013, a DPR for Guduvanchery – Sriperumbadur – Irugattukottai (phase I) is now ready.

The DPR says that the completion period of the project is three years. The Southern Railway (SR) has awarded the work of DPR ‘Avadi — Sriperumbudur — Guduvanchery with a spur line from Sriperumbudur — Irunkatukottai’ to Primerail Infralabs, Bengaluru.

The line would cover areas in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram with a maximum permissible speed of 160 km/hour. Upon completion, it would connect the northwestern suburbs of the city with the southern suburbs.

The rail line would benefit both passengers and freight movements as the State government has confirmed the construction of Parandur Airport, which is around 45 minutes from Sriperumbudur.

The project requires 57.19 Ha of private land, 17.93 Ha of government land and 17.52 Ha of forest land. The line would have 11 major and 83 minor bridges, 16 roads-under-bridges and 56 level crossings.

According to the DPR, the projected annual traffic is 43.51 lakh, expected gross earnings are Rs 27.86 crore and net earnings are Rs 22.98 crore from this route.

The line covers 33.78 km (phase 1) and an estimated completion cost of Rs 945 crore. It requires 300 hectares of land to be acquired at Rs 702 crore, which would be equally divided by the Indian Railways and the State government.

The cost of project from Guduvanchery to Avadi, (including phase 1) is Rs 3,136 crore. In the route, there are stations at Avadi, Vayalanallur, Thirumazhisai Thandalam, Sriperumbudur, Vallakkottai, Oragadam, Nattarasanpettai and Guduvanchery. Residents in these areas are also hapwelcoming this line, which had been pending for years.

“The new line would lead to various developments in and around the area and definitely benefit the residents too,” said Abdul Hameed, a former Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee member and a resident of Avadi.

When contacted, a senior SR official told DT Next: “A meeting was held on Wednesday and certain decisions are yet to be finalised.”