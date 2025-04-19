Begin typing your search...

    19 April 2025
    12 kg ganja seized at Chennai Egmore railway station 

    CHENNAI: Railway police seized 12 kgs of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh at Chennai Egmore railway station on Friday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, Railway Police Force (RPF) found a bag at platform 1.

    The Railway Police Force handed the seized ganja to Narcotics Control Bureau.

    Egmore Railway police are currently investigating the incident.

