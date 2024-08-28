11th bomb hoax at Chennai airport; special police force formed following threat to CM’s flight

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport received its 11th hoax bomb threat in the last two months, with its latest incident involving a threat on the flight carrying Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Chennai Airport Police immediately responded by forming a special force to investigate the gangs responsible for these threats.

On Tuesday evening, a mysterious email was sent to the Chennai Airport Director’s office at 8 pm, claiming that bombs had been placed on a flight from Chennai to San Francisco and in a toilet in the departure terminal.

The email also mentioned that the bombs were highly powerful.

However, airport officials soon discovered that there was no direct flight from Chennai to San Francisco.

At 10 pm, it was identified that the Chief Minister was traveling to San Francisco via Dubai on an Emirates Airlines flight from Chennai.

The authorities conducted thorough searches of the specified toilets and the Emirates flight, but no explosives were found.

The flight, which was delayed by 16 minutes due to the search, departed for Dubai at 10:16 pm.

The investigation revealed that the threat was a hoax in order to create panic during the Chief Minister’s visit.

With the Chennai cybercrime branch, the police are intensifying their efforts to track down and arrest those responsible for these disruptive threats.