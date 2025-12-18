11 sewage pumping station non-operational for CMRL works on Dec 19, 20

CHENNAI: Over 11 pumping stations will not be operated for 24 hours due to the interconnection works of the sewage pipeline by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The Metro Water Board has advised residents of Adyar zone (13) and Teynampet zone (9) to raise complaints to the concerned and rectify the sewage overflowing and stagnation issues in the locality.

The Metro Rail will carry out main sewerage pipe interconnection work near SRP Tools Bus Stand on LB Road in Perungudi zone (14) from 10 am on December 19 to 10 pm on December 20.

During the 24 hours, sewage pumping stations in Teynampet and Adyar zones and the station at LB Road would not be operated.

Residents are advised to reach out to the area engineer by contacting 8144930909 for the Teynampet zone and 8144930913 for the Adyar zone in case of sewage stagnation.