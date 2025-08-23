10,000 street dogs vaccinated in Tambaram anti-rabies camp

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation has announced that more than 10,000 street dogs have been vaccinated against rabies.

According to Thanthi TV, a vaccination camp was conducted from August 6 to 22, during which 10,167 street dogs were vaccinated.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had set a target of vaccinating at least 100 street dogs per day in each zone as part of a 60-day special drive to control rabies.

The campaign, launched in collaboration with Worldwide Veterinary Services, will cover all 15 zones of the city.

Mayor R Priya inaugurated the programme on August 9 at a camp in Manali, where street dogs received anti-rabies and anti-parasite vaccines.

Additionally, the teams will also carry out animal birth control (ABC) procedures on street dogs to curb their population.

As per the Animal Birth Control Rules (2023), sterilised dogs will be marked with colour and released back to the same location.

According to the GCC data, Chennai has around 1.8 lakh stray dogs.

Last year, 14,678 dogs underwent ABC, while 9,302 have been sterilised this year up to July this year.

The civic body has urged pet owners to make use of the drive to vaccinate their pets as well.

