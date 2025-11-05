1,000 acres of land acquired for Parandur greenfield airport project

CHENNAI: Land acquisition for Chennai’s second airport in Parandur has gathered pace, with officials confirming that nearly 1,000 acres have already been acquired for the greenfield project.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, compensation worth around Rs 400 crore has been distributed to landowners so far, and efforts are underway to complete the acquisition of the remaining parcels soon.

The new airport, coming up in Kancheepuram district, requires a total of 5,183 acres spread across 13 villages, including Parandur, Ekanapuram, Nelvoy, Podavur, Akkamapuram, and Valathoor. While a section of residents continues to oppose the project, citing loss of livelihood and displacement concerns, others have voluntarily handed over their land to the government.

As of September, around 441 landowners from 12 villages had given up 566 acres. The process gained momentum after the first group of 19 landowners from five villages formally transferred their holdings in July. District officials said that the acquisition drive has now entered an accelerated phase to facilitate the next stage of airport development.

The Parandur airport, envisioned as a major greenfield facility to ease congestion at Chennai’s existing airport, has drawn both public resistance and political attention. Despite protests, including support from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor Vijay and several other parties, authorities maintain that the project will proceed as planned.