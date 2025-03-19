100 more digital billboards to come up in Chennai

CHENNAI: In an effort to generate revenue, the civic body will install 100 more digital billboards through a public-private partnership (PPP) to display both government and private advertisements. Additionally, smart parking will be implemented to help reduce traffic congestion.

A total of 96 electronic display boards have already been installed at various locations. These boards are being used to display public interest messages, reminders to pay tax on time, and other medical-related announcements.

Now, with public and private participation (PPP), 100 new digital billboards will be set up, which feature both private and government ads, allowing the Corporation to generate additional revenue. The project will be upgraded with an investment of Rs 9 crore, along with an additional expenditure of Rs 6 crore from the Corporation’s funds.

Due to the increasing number of commercial establishments and shops, parking spaces are difficult to find. So, bus routes and pedestrian pathways are often used as parking spaces, which leads to traffic congestion, impedes pedestrian movement, and raises safety concerns. To address these issues, and also generate revenue for the GCC, an app will be created to identify smart parking spaces that will not disrupt traffic. Implementing via a PPP model, the public would be informed about safe parking spaces and reserve them in advance.

There are also plans to install 400 additional CCTV cameras for Rs 1 crore at waste dumping sites.