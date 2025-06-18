10-year-old Chennai girl falls off mom's bike, run over by lorry

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl riding pillion with her mother on her two-wheeler was killed when a truck, trailing the bike, ran her over after she fell from the bike near Perambur on Wednesday morning.

The deceased girl was identified as S Sowmya, a Class 5 student at a private school in Purasawalkam. She had lost her balance after her mother allegedly applied the brakes to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of her, police said.

On Wednesday morning, her mother, Yamini, was driving her to school as usual when the accident happened. Yamini was riding along Paper Mills Road when she slammed the brakes hard to avoid hitting a vehicle when Sowmya, riding pillion, lost her balance and fell off the bike.

A lorry, which was trailing the bike, ran over Sowmya, killing her on the spot. Passerby rushed to the aid of the mother who survived the fall with injuries. Personnel from Thirumangalam TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) reached the scene and moved the Yamini’s body to a GH for post-mortem. Police have arrested the lorry driver.

Following the accident, the Police Commissioner ordered the suspension of Sembium Traffic Inspector Sudalaimani (enforcement), and also initiated departmental action against Assistant Commissioner Sathyamoorthy (enforcement), Pulianthope range, as the officials had failed to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles during school hours.