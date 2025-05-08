10-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ramapuram

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy, identified as Kailash, tragically lost his life due to electrocution in Ramapuram on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred while he was visiting his grandfather’s residence in Annai Sathya Nagar for summer vacation.

According to police, the boy was assisting his aunt in hanging laundry on the terrace of their home at approximately 7 pm.

Witnesses stated that Kailash, who was playing with an iron rod, accidentally came into contact with a live electric pole near the house. The resulting electrocution left him unconscious.

Family members immediately rushed him to a private hospital via auto-rickshaw. He was later transferred by ambulance to Egmore Children’s Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival at 10 pm. Medical authorities confirmed electrocution as the cause of death.

The Ramapuram Police have registered the case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.