10 parks in Chennai to get play areas for kids with special needs

CHENNAI: The GCC has allocated Rs 39.30 crore to parks and playfields for the upcoming financial year, which is less than the Rs 50.18 crore allotted for the current fiscal 2024-25.

Play-area equipment and play areas for special children will be installed in 10 parks at Rs 3 crore. The 10 parks are MMDA Park (Ward 19 in Manalai zone), KKR Nagar Park (Ward 39 in Madhavaram zone), Vasugi Nagar Park (Ward 36 in Madhavaram zone), Anna Park (Ward 52 in Royapuram zone), Murasoli Maran Park (Ward 71 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone), Anna Nagar Bogan Villa Park (Ward 102 in Anna Nagar zone), Dr Natesan Park (Ward 133 in Kodambakkam zone), Nathamuni Street Park (Ward 156 in Alandur zone), Jayachandran Nagar Park (Ward 191 in Perungudi zone) and Srisai Nagar Park (Ward 193 in Sholinganallur zone).

Reading zone with shelters and chairs will be established in 70 parks in the city at Rs 2 crore.