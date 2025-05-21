10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on May 21; check details

CHENNAI: In a sudden development, 10 flights operated by Air India and Air India Express — including departures and arrivals — have been cancelled at Chennai Airport on Wednesday evening till midnight, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and confused.

The cancelled flights include key domestic routes to and from major cities such as Delhi, Kochi, Pune, and Hyderabad.

List of departure flights cancelled from Chennai today:

* Air India to Delhi at 5.30 pm

* Air India to Kochi at 8.35 pm

* Air India Express to Pune at 9.45 pm

* Air India to Delhi at 9.55 pm

* Air India to Hyderabad at 9.55 pm

List of arrival flights cancelled today:

* Air India from Delhi at 4.35 pm

* ⁠Air India from Delhi at 8.40 pm

* ⁠Air India from Delhi at 9.05 pm

* ⁠Air India Express from Hyderabad at 11.50 pm

* ⁠Air India Express from Kochi at 12.35 am (Thursday)

As the situation unfolds, affected passengers are advised to check directly with the airlines for rebooking options and updates.

“There was no exact information from the airline regarding the reason for the last-minute cancellation, leaving passengers unprepared and frustrated. They were informed that flights had been cancelled due to administrative reasons,” a source added.

