10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to low passenger turnout

CHENNAI: A total of 10 flights were cancelled on October 4 at the Chennai airport due to shortage of passengers and administrative issues. This included five departure flights and five arrival flights.

The five departure flights from Chennai which were announced as cancelled include an Akasa Airlines passenger flight to Port Blair at 7.45 am, an Air India flight to Sri Lanka at 11.20 am, an Air India flight to Bangalore at 1.20 am, an Akasa Airlines flight to Bangalore at 1.40 am, and an Air India passenger flight to Mumbai at 3.25 pm.

Similarly, arriving flights include an Akasa Airlines flight from Bangalore to Chennai at 7.05 am, an Air India flight from Mumbai at 12.05 pm, an Akasa Airlines flight from Port Blair at 1 am, an Air India flight from Madurai at 2.45 pm, and an Air India flight from Sri Lanka at 3.40 pm were cancelled.

However, all the passengers were informed prior regarding the cancellations and their tickets were shifted to other flights so there were no confusion in the airport.