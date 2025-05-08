Begin typing your search...
10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to India-Pakistan border tensions
the restrictions will remain in place until further notice, causing disruptions in air services.
CHENNAI: Ten flights- five departures and five arrivals at Chennai's Airport have been cancelled on Thursday, following airspace restrictions imposed due to rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border.
Before leaving for the airport, air passengers are strongly advised to confirm their travel plans with the airlines.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice, causing disruptions in air services.
