Begin typing your search...

    10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to India-Pakistan border tensions

    the restrictions will remain in place until further notice, causing disruptions in air services.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 May 2025 4:09 PM IST
    10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to India-Pakistan border tensions
    X

    Chennai Airport (File Image)

    CHENNAI: Ten flights- five departures and five arrivals at Chennai's Airport have been cancelled on Thursday, following airspace restrictions imposed due to rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border.

    Before leaving for the airport, air passengers are strongly advised to confirm their travel plans with the airlines.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice, causing disruptions in air services.

    Chennai AirportIndia pakistan conflictFlight Cancelled
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X