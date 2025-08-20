GCC begins dredging waterbodies with 3 excavators worth Rs 7.43 crore

CHENNAI: As a preparatory measure for the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has acquired three new amphibious excavator machines for desilting waterbodies within the city limits.

Commissioned by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru for Rs 7.43 crore, work began in Mambalam Canal, Saidapet, on Wednesday.

This marks the first time the Corporation has purchased amphibious excavators, capable of operating on both water and land to dredge the waterbodies. The civic body is responsible for maintaining 44 waterways (81 km long). The newly acquired machines will be used to remove mud, silt, water hyacinth, waste materials, and other debris that have accumulated in both large and small canals, ponds, and lakes.

On the same day, Minister Nehru also inaugurated a four-storey office building for the TN Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNUIFSL). Purchased for Rs 62 crore in Anna Nagar from the TN Housing Board (TNHB), it covers an area of 35,400 square feet. The building houses the Naan Mudhalvan office on the first floor, the TNUIFSL office on the second and third floors, and the Chennai Rivers Redevelopment Authority Limited (CRRT) office on the fourth floor.

The inauguration event was attended by several politicians and higher officials, including the Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration T Karthikeyan; TNUIFSL chairman Rajendra Rathnoo, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and Metro Water board MD Vinay.