Zoho Schools of Learning expands in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Zoho, the global tech company headquartered in Chennai, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Zoho Schools of Learning (ZSL), announced the expansion of the programme to two new locations in Tamil Nadu–Tharuvai and Kumbakonam.

With this strategic expansion, the programme strengthens its efforts to bridge the skill gap by providing practical and hands-on training to young students in Tier 2 towns.

Zoho Schools of Learning started in 2005 with just six students and two teachers, as an alternative to college education. It provides a two-year training programme for high school graduates, which includes a one-year internship at Zoho.

The programme does not charge a fee but instead offers a stipend to the students, enabling them to focus on their education without financial stress.

Currently, the programme receives around 20,000 applications annually from around the country. To date, ZSL has produced 2000+ graduates who make up over 10 per cent of Zoho Corporation’s workforce.

“The past 20 years have taught us valuable lessons on how we should engage with our students contextually, teaching them relevant skills in an experiential environment,” said Rajendran Dandapani, director of Technology at Zoho and president, Zoho Schools of Learning.