Zoho launches comprehensive solution 'Zoho Practice' for CAs

NEW DELHI: Global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Zoho on Wednesday launched a free end-to-end practice management solution "Zoho Practice" for chartered accountants (CAs).



Zoho Practice is available for use immediately and is free for accounting firms with up to three users.

Additional users can be added by purchasing the add-on which works up to Rs 150 monthly, per user, the company said.

The software provides accountants a one-stop solution to streamline their firm's workflows, and seamlessly collaborate internally and with their clients, empowering them to offer more value-added services and grow their own firms.

"Today, we have launched Zoho Practice to serve one of the most critical stakeholders in the financial ecosystem -- the Chartered Accountants. Our aim is to help them increase productivity and achieve operational efficiency, so that they can focus on growing their firm," Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head, Zoho Finance and Operations Suite, said in a statement. Zoho Practice comes with client management, document management, task management, timesheet, and billing capabilities.

The application also offers a few industry-first capabilities, built from the ground up for distributed firms, like advanced collaboration through chat, voice or video calls, and document sharing. It also offers AI-driven anomaly detection to identify inconsistencies in transactions, so that the issue can be rectified quickly, the company mentioned. "Zoho Practice is a complete solution that consolidates all these important aspects, simplifying a CA firm's day-to-day operations, equipping them with the insights needed to provide exemplary services, and helping them manage their team efficiently," said CA Sanjib Sanghi, Chairman EICASA and, Vice Chairman EIRC of ICAI.

The practice management solution comes pre-integrated with Zoho Books (accounting app), Zoho Expense (travel and expense management app), and Zoho Payroll (payroll management app), providing a comprehensive central repository while enabling seamless interoperability between an accountant's practice and their client's finance and operations.