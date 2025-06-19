Zoho launches business tool Zia Hubs

CHENNAI: Global technology company Zoho has unveiled Zia Hubs, designed to help organisations using Zoho WorkDrive to gain deeper business insights from various types of information, a top official said.

Zia Hubs is part of the Zoho WorkDrive, and acts as a tool to extract intelligence from Unstructured Business Data.

Zia Hubs is a foundational element of Zoho’s long-term AI strategy, laying the groundwork for a future where intelligent agents can act contextually on content across the company’s entire product suite.

As per company CEO Mani Vembu, Zia Hubs bring a common model to company data, exposing unused information to powerful capabilities and services, including agentic AI, comprehensive analysis and accurate unified search.

“According to IDC, 80 per cent of business data is unstructured. Most unstructured data is text-based, meaning pertinent information lives within email conversations, social media posts, word processor documents or audio and video transcripts,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

With Zia Hubs built into the full product suite, Zoho is able to provide customers with a deeper integration than any comparable software platform and nearly limitless potential users for their data, Vembu added. Zia Hubs allows users to store and organise project or task-specific content into dedicated hubs within Zoho WorkDrive software system. Each hub serves as a focused space where Zia can understand and act on the content stored.