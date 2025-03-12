Zoho launches AI-rich ‘Projects Plus’ platform

CHENNAI: Global technology company Zoho launched Projects Plus, a new collaborative platform that offers data and intelligence-driven project management for mid-sized and large corporations, the company said on Tuesday.

By integrating four key Zoho applications—Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints—Projects Plus enables asynchronous collaboration, seamless file management, and real-time business intelligence, among other features, for its customers.

Building on its predecessor, Zoho Projects, Projects Plus provides superior value to mid-sized and enterprise organisations by addressing their operational complexities.

It also expands key areas, including data democratisation, AI, hybrid project management and work management, the city-based company said in a statement.

Company CEO Mani Vembu said, “The surge in digitalisation across the nation and the hybrid work culture have necessitated project management tools to be well-ingrained in the overall software architecture of an organisation. “

“Projects Plus synthesises the latest AI-driven tools, data-first analytics, and privacy-focused protections into software that anticipates the evolving needs of international enterprise organisations, expanding Zoho’s global reach,” he added.