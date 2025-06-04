ZF invests Rs 192 crore; opens 19th factory in Coimbatore 

COIMBATORE: ZF Group, one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers and technology companies, takes a significant step forward in its commitment to India's growth with the grand inauguration of its manufacturing plant in Coimbatore, catering to the construction and railways segment.

ZF Group has invested 20 million Euro (Rs 192 cr) to strengthen its unwavering commitment to localise world class technologies, products and solutions to India's growing mobility sector.

Spread over an area of 10,000 sq meters, the new off highway plant, its 19th in India, highlights the company's thrust towards local manufacturing excellence while simultaneously catering to global demands. This facility (11th in TN) will play a critical role in pioneering innovative solutions for construction equipment segments and railways in India for domestic markets and also grow exports as a hub for manufacturing for ZF Group’s global customers.

Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Group Board of Management, and head – commercial vehicle solutions and industrial technology, stated, “India is a strategic market for ZF Group, and we focus on India for its engineering and manufacturing capabilities. This is led by its growing domestic market. This facility aligns with our global strategy of growth closer to customers."

Akash Passey, president, ZF Group India expressed his enthusiasm about this strategic move, stating, "Our strategy, 'Make in India for India and Make in India for the World,' underscores the immense domestic growth opportunities while positioning India as a global leader in manufacturing excellence. "

Andreas Moser, EVP Industrial Technologies, ZF Group stated, “The industrialisation of the ERGOPOWER transmission and MULTITRAC axle series at ZF Coimbatore plant will contribute to the infra development. The new plant together with the main hub in Germany will support the production capacity needed for the future market growth in the global construction equipment market.”

The transmission can increase productivity and fuel savings of up to 15 per cent.

ZF will also localise the production of its EcoMet transmission for the Indian railway market, setting new standards in performance, flexibility and cost-effectiveness of metro gearboxes. Localisation in India is the next logical step of ZF's “local for local” strategy, following the company's strong presence in the rail markets of Europe, North America and China.