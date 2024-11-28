ZF Group sells 4.3% stake in holding company

CHENNAI: The world’s 3rd largest automotive supplier has sold 820,000 shares, equalling 4.3 percent stake, in its listed Indian subsidiary, ZF CVCS India, to increase liquidity and financial flexibility for its growth plans.

The sale of shares has no effect on ZF’s control of ZF CVCS India, as it is the long-term strategy of ZF to maintain its solid majority shareholding in the entity. ZF CVCS India is the market-leader in the Indian CV supplier industry and remains a very important pillar in ZF´s global growth strategy.

On the back of a supportive market environment in India, ZF CVCS India has shown a strong operating and financial performance, as per a release.