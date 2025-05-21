ZF Group inaugurates digital development hub in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: ZF Group, a global leader in mobility technology, inaugurated its new product development hub for SCALAR, ZF’s fleet orchestration Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, in Bengaluru.

The hub will provide enhanced support for fleet managers in India using SCALAR to optimize their commercial vehicle operations through fully automatic and live planning, routing, scheduling and dispatching solutions.

The facility will bring ZF’s SCALAR teams closer to customers in India, helping to reinforce ZF’s end-to-end product responsibility approach. The teams will be responsible for developing cloud, data, AI, and mobile technologies to deliver next-generation fleet management solutions.

This digital hub currently connects over 150,000 vehicles on SCALAR in India tracking vehicles and to provide real time insights to increase safety and optimize vehicular efficiency.

"This office will develop solutions that will shape the future of transportation with technological advancements, while delivering value to our customers worldwide." said Akash Passey, president ZF Group in India.

"This is our largest digital development hub outside Europe. This hub not only signifies our expanding engineering footprint, but it also symbolizes the acceleration of our innovation and agility," said P Kaniappan, SVP, Div CVS (India), ZF Group.

From large-scale AI and data engineering to analytics, cloud, and mobile technologies; the teams drive the full global product innovation. Around 250 employees will be based in this office working on domestic and global projects. As a serverless office, this development hub will enable the SCALAR teams to provide cost efficient solutions, increasing agility, and enabling innovation.

Spread over 33300 sq. ft, the Digital office is the first such office for ZF Group in the country.