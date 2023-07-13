ZappFresh acquires Dr Meat to expand reach

NEW DELHI: Online meat delivery partner ZappFresh on Thursday announced the acquisition of Dr Meat, a renowned brand operated by Sukos Foods to expand its reach in the south market. After achieving steady growth and profitability in the Delhi-NCR region, ZappFresh aims to enter new markets in the upcoming year, with Bengaluru being the first target.

“We have actively sought opportunities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in recent years. However, Dr Meat stood out among other D2C contenders due to its strong alignment with ZappFresh’s fundamental principles,” Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder of Zappfresh, said in a statement. With Dr Meat’s deep supply chain integration and profitable-only strategy, the company aims to reach revenue of 70 crore within 12 months in Bengaluru alone, while targeting a top line of 300 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.