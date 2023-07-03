Yokohama India sets up new store in Chennai

CHENNAI: Yokohama India announced the launch of a dedicated store in Chennai, within its flagship Yokohama Club Network (YCN) to facilitate a world-class tyre buying experience for its customers. Shri Sai Enterprises, a prominent tyre retailer in Chennai is now the official merchandiser of Yokohama branded performance tyres and will have the full range of products and services on display, including passenger car and SUV tyres. The specialized store will further propel the already expansive Yokohama Club Network to create a well-connected channel around the country. “The new YCN store in Chennai is an opportunity for us to connect with the customers in this area to equip their vehicles with our performance tyres and get the most from their motoring lifestyle,” Harinder Singh, MD-CEO, Yokohama India, was quoted saying.