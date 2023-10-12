Begin typing your search...

Yokohama's range of high-performance tyres.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Oct 2023 3:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-12 03:01:13.0  )
Yokohama (I) expands Club Network in TN
Representative Image

COIMBATORE: Japanese tyre major Yokohama has inaugurated its Yokohama Club Network by setting up a new outlet in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Wednesday. Covai Tyres is the flagship store of Yokohama Club Network and it is located at Saravanampatti, Coimbatore.

It would stock a full inventory of Yokohama’s range of high-performance tyres. “The Yokohama Club Network has consistently been at the forefront, offering an extensive range of high-quality tyres and exceptional services..

with the addition of Covai Tyres in Coimbatore, we view this as a golden opportunity to forge stronger connections with our valued customers in the region,” said Yokohama India Managing Director and CEO Harinder Singh in a company statement. Yokohama Club Network dealership stores offer comprehensive solutions for all tyre-related needs, the statement added.

DTNEXT Bureau

