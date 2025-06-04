Yamaha rolls out its 5 millionth unit in its 10th year from Chennai facility

CHENNAI: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has completed 10 years of operations at its Chennai factory.

The company also celebrated the roll-out of its 5 millionth two-wheeler from this facility—an Aerox 155 Version S that marked the milestone. Over the past decade, the Chennai plant has become a cornerstone of Yamaha’s global operations to serve both Indian customers and export markets.

It currently manufactures Yamaha’s hybrid scooter range including the RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi, along with the performance-oriented Aerox 155 Version S. From an export standpoint, the facility also produces the FZ series, the Saluto range, and the Alpha scooter—reinforcing the factory’s role in delivering Yamaha's trusted quality to diverse global markets.

More than 30 per cent of the factory’s total output is exported, reflecting its manufacturing strength and global relevance.

Itaru Otani, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said: “The Chennai factory holds strategic importance in Yamaha’s global manufacturing network. This factory will keep playing a major role in addressing the evolving customer demands in Indian and overseas markets.”

Spread across 177 acres, the Chennai factory operates with a unique integrated model—109 acres dedicated to IYM and 68 acres to co-located vendor partners—enabling seamless synchronization under a unified ‘One Factory’ concept.