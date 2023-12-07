Begin typing your search...

X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says

The development team will create a mechanism for low-cost ads in order to explore demand from small and midsize businesses in Japan, the report added

ByReutersReuters|7 Dec 2023 11:11 AM GMT
X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says
X

Social media platform X (Photo/X) 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW YORK: Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.

Nikkei earlier reported Yaccarino as saying X would start hiring engineers in 2024 and establish an app development team to develop functions and advertising products for the Japanese market. The development team will create a mechanism for low-cost ads in order to explore demand from small and midsize businesses in Japan, the report added.

X has struggled to retain advertisers since Elon Musk acquired the company in October 2022, and faced a fresh exodus from major brands including Apple, Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery in recent weeks over rising concerns about antisemitic content.

Musk has offered a "full apology on the issue and full explanation", Nikkei quoted Yaccarino saying, adding that X would also reinforce to its team in Japan to deal with inappropriate content.

BusinessSocial media platform Xchief executive Linda Yaccarinobusinesses in JapanElon Muskapp development team
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X