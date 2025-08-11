World shares mixed ahead of Trump's deadline for imposing higher tariffs on Chinese goods

World shares were mixed on Monday, the day before US President Donald Trump's deadline for imposing higher tariffs on goods imported from China.

Oil prices extended declines that began last week on expectations for a possible breakthrough in the Ukraine conflict from Trump's planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. Increases in output by the OPEC plus countries have also pulled prices lower on expectations of higher supplies.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX edged 0.1 per cent lower to 24,127.50, while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.2 per cent to 7,728.58. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2 per cent to 9,114.27.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.1 per cent, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.2 per cent higher to 24,906.81, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3 per cent to 3,647.55.

Triple-digit tariffs threatened by Trump and by Beijing were paused for 90 days in May to allow time for trade talks.

Tuesday is the deadline for extending that truce. The last round of negotiations, held last month in Stockholm, ended without a clear word from Trump on whether the deadline would be extended for another 90 days.

Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.5 per cent, helped by a 0.4 per cent climb for TSMC, the world's largest contract manufacturer of computer chips. Analysts said the company's shares are seen as a proxy for big US semiconductor makers like Nvidia and AMD. Unconfirmed reports said the companies had agreed to pay the US government a 15 per cent share of their revenues from sales to China of their chips used for artificial intelligence.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent to 8,844.80, while the Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.1 per cent to 3,206.77.

Markets in Japan and Thailand were closed for holidays.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent and the Dow industrials gained 0.5 per cent. The Nasdaq composite added 1 per cent to the record it set a day earlier.

Technology companies, with their hefty stock values, did much of the heavy lifting for the market. Nvidia rose 1.1 per cent and Apple gained 4.2 per cent.

Gilead Sciences jumped 8.3 per cent for one of the market's biggest gains after reporting financial results that easily beat analysts' forecasts, while also raising its earnings forecast for the year. Expedia Group rose 4.1 per cent after also reporting encouraging financial results.

They are among the final big batch of companies within the S&P 500 to report mostly strong financial results for the second quarter. Still, many have warned that current tariffs could cut into their profits.

Elsewhere in the market, entertainment giant Paramount Skydance slid 10.5 per cent a day after the company was created by the closing of an USD 8 billion merger of Skydance and Paramount. Shares in rival Warner Bros. Discovery sank 8 per cent.

Investors will get more insight this week on US inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels and on retail sales.

Trump's trade war and its potential impact on the US economy and on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy are a focus after the US began imposing higher import taxes on dozens of countries last Thursday.

Lower interest rates can give the economy and investment prices a boost, though the downside is that they can also push inflation higher. Concerns about inflation reheating could be overshadowed by worries about a weakening employment market.

In other dealings early Monday, US benchmark crude oil shed 16 cents to USD 63.72 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 9 cents to USD 66.50 per barrel.

The US dollar climbed to 147.69 Japanese yen from 147.62 yen. The euro fell to USD 1.1641 from USD 1.1650.