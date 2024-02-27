Woodfield eyes $100 mn investment in a decade

NEW DELHI: Woodfield Systems International (WSI), manufacturer of products for transfer of bulk fluids and gas, on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Woodfield Systems UK, for production of marine loading arms in India.

“WSI plans to invest $100 million over the next decade to strengthen the country’s standing as a global manufacturing and engineering powerhouse,” a company statement said.

Kartik Gala, CEO and Board Member, WSI said the acquisition will allow WSI to manufacture marine loading arms to transfer bulk fluids and gas, including cryogenic products like LNG and liquid hydrogen, in addition to its existing road transport solutions.

“The nation’s energy demand is estimated to double by 2045, with an unprecedented infrastructure push being made in that direction,” Gala said.

He amplified that WSI and Woodfield Systems UK’s unified engineering and manufacturing prowess will enable them to deliver “paradigm-changing innovations” in the years ahead.