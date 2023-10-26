With lower costs & revenue. Coromandel International logs Q2 PAT Rs 762 cr

CHENNAI: Aided by lower material and other costs, fertiliser major Coromandel International Ltd logged higher net profit on a lower operational revenue for the quarter ended September 30.

In a regulatory filing, Coromandel International said it had closed the quarterwith an operational revenue of Rs 6,985.6 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 10,108.62 crore) and a net profit of Rs 762 crore (Rs 738.12 crore).

During the quarter under review, the total expenses of the company stood at Rs 6,019.42 crore down from Rs 9,153.76 crore incurred during previous year corresponding period.