Wheels India FY25 net profit up 56% at Rs 100 cr; plans Rs 250 cr capex

CHENNAI: Wheels India will invest Rs 250 crore this year, replicating the FY25 capex that became its largest investment in a plant for larger wheels for the tractor segment.

Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India, said, “In FY25, there was a capex of Rs 250 crore. In the coming year (FY26), the capex will be similar with the largest investment being in adding capacity for manufacture of windmill components."

The latest investment plan would include Rs 100 cr in the windmill capacity expansion, he said, adding "we will also be investing in aluminum wheels, balancing equipment and hydraulic cylinder businesses."

The wheel manufacturer on Tuesday reported a 56 per cent increase in its net profit for the year ended 31st March 2025 at Rs 105.9 crore compared to Rs 67.9 crore registered in the same period the previous year. Its revenues were Rs 4,425 crore for the year ended 31st March 2025 against Rs 4,619 crore for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Incidentally, its net profit dipped to Rs 36 crore for the Q4 ended 31st March 2025 against Rs 36.8 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, Q4 revenues for the March quarter went up 2.4 per cent to Rs.1,195 crore as compared to Rs 1,167 crore in the Q4 ended 31st March 2024.

Srivats attributed the focus on cost control measures, a favourable product mix and lower commodity prices as the reasons for reporting a strong profit growth in FY25. "We were able to cross Rs 100 crore of net profits last year. We have also been able to achieve a turnaround in profitability in our passenger car steel wheel subsidiary.”

Anticipating a boost to exports this year, he said "we have built ground work based on which customers will roll out programmes. Testing and development of products is being done. We are adding to the range of products. Our effort on exports over the last five years is starting to bear fruit now. We have a decent visibility on exports and are positive about the prospects and expect growth to show up over the next three years. Despite the tariff issue, demand is holding up for the moment."

On revenue growth, Srivats said, “There was marginal growth in topline with growth in the domestic sales led by strong tractor wheel demand and growth in exports led by the windmill components. There is some momentum in demand going forward as well.”

He also said, "we do see agri tractors doing well. There is strong demand in the bus segment for our air suspension business both from traditional players as well as new players who are EV bus manufacturers. We may also see a slightly higher growth in the trucks and passenger vehicles segment."