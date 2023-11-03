WABAG to set up water treatment plant in Tunisia

CHENNAI: Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG has bagged an order worth Euro 63 million from a consortium funded by the French Development Agency and European Investment Bank for a new project in Tunisia, the company said on Thursday.

The project from the ‘’Society National D’exploitation Et De Distribution Des Eaux (SONEDE)’’ is to design, build, and operate a drinking water treatment plant of 345 million litres per day capacity in Tunis, the capital and largest city of Tunisia.

The project, funded by the French Development Agency and European Investment Bank will be executed over 30 months, followed by the operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of 12 months, the statement said. “This repeat order was won amid strong international competition,” said Guhan Kandasamy, marketing head.