Wabag, Al Jomaih Energy and Water in strategic pact

CHENNAI: VA Tech Wabag Limited (Wabag), a leading pure-play Water Technology Indian Multinational Group, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Jomaih Energy and Water (AEW), a leading developer of energy and water projects in the Middle East.

This MoU was signed during the India-Saudi Investment Forum held on 10th and 11th of September, on the occasion of the G20 Summit, aiming to explore collaborative opportunities in water project development across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

Under this strategic partnership, both Wabag and AEW will cooperate on various aspects, including engineering, procurement, and construction.

The MoU signifies a strategic partnership that aims to address the growing demand for sustainable water solutions in the Middle East.

Pankaj Malhan, deputy MD-group CEO, Wabag, said “We feel we have aligned ourselves with the strategy of KSA Vision 2030 and also help the country to achieve its sustainable goals.”