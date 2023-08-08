VP Richard Lobo quits as Infy executive, 2nd big ticket exit in 7 days

BENGALURU: Executive Vice President of Infosys, Richard Lobo has resigned from the company, marking the second high-profile departure in a week.

Lobo previously headed the Human Resources wing at the company and later he was moved to the Special Projects team headed by CEO Salil Parekh.

Last week, the Global Head of Account Expansion, Charles Salameh had resigned. Infosys announced the news of Lobo’s resignation on a regulatory filing.

“This is to inform you that Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President and Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from the services of the company. His last date with the company would be August 31, 2023. The company places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by him and for his contributions to the company,” Infosys stated in its filing to exchanges.

In his resignation, Lobo stated: “I’m writing to inform you of my decision to resign from my position at Infosys. I’m grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had during my time here.”

Global head of account expansion Charles Salameh and global chief information security officer and business head at Infosys, Vishal Salvi and EVP Narsimha Rao Mannepali, who was associated for 22 years, also left Infosys recently. Mohit Joshi had quit as the president and COO in Infosys in October 2022.