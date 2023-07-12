Volvo Car India sales rise 33 pc in Jan-Jun period

The growth was primarily driven by the XC60, which experienced a substantial 35 per cent increase resulting in 376 deliveries, the automaker said in a statement.

Additionally, the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge performed exceptionally well, with sales of 289 units in the first half of the year, accounting for 27 per cent of the total volume, it added.

''The performance in the first half serves as a promising indicator, instilling confidence that the upcoming months will yield even better outcomes,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra noted.

With the upcoming launch of electric model C40 Recharge in August, the aim is to surpass its best ever year, he added.

The introduction of the C40 Recharge aligns with Volvo's commitment to achieve a fully electrified vehicle portfolio by 2030.