Volvo Car India rejigs management team

MUMBAI: Volvo Car India on Monday said it has restructured its management team headed by Jyoti Malhotra through both internal role changes as well as external talent acquisition.

The exercise carried out over the past few months is aimed to secure long-term strategic transformation and direct-to-consumer online sales, Volvo Car India said. It is a subsidiary of Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars.

As part of the rejig, Kalpit Shishodia, who led the customer service function since 2017, has been promoted to the role of director commercial operations to oversee all revenue generating functions under sales and service. This is to ensure profitable growth, including sales of new and used cars, parts, accessories and related value chain as well as the required tech support for all products, the company said. Prashant Khanna has been elevated to the role of director business transformation and retail development.

Khanna, in his new role, is responsible for leading the transformation of the company’s retailers from the traditional business model to being profitable partners in its journey of becoming a fully-electric car company, at the same time minimising the carbon footprint through the green-dealer initiative, it said.

Jyotsana Singh Kaushik has joined as Director of Marketing and PR, with a focus on driving strategic initiatives, while Priyankaril Khatri has been appointed as the head of legal.

“The restructuring underscores our commitment to accelerating electrification. It reflects our proactive stance in adapting to the automotive landscape, ensuring innovation and connecting with the younger customer base in luxury e-mobility segment,” said Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India.