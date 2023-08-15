Vodafone Idea posts higher loss of Rs 7,840cr

CHENNAI: Mobile telephone player Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday said it closed the first quarter of FY24 with a consolidated loss of Rs 7,840 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said for the period ended 30.6.2023 it had earned a total revenue of Rs 10,655.5 crore (Q1FY23 Rs 10,410.1 crore).

The company said its net loss for the period under review was Rs 7,840 crore up from the net loss figure of Rs 7,292.9 crore.