Visteon launches 'classroom to cockpit' model program

CHENNAI: Visteon Corporation, a global leader in automotive electronics and connected cockpit solutions, on Monday announced the launch of SCHOLAR, a flagship program under Visteon University across 26 engineering colleges in India.

Sivakumar Songappan, vice president, Software Development Program Delivery, Visteon, said, “While India has the largest number of engineering colleges in the world, there is immense scope for the curriculum to be ahead of the innovation curve in line with the dynamic needs of the automotive industry. This presents us with an opportunity to bridge the readiness gap between classrooms and boardrooms.”

With its 'classroom-to-cockpit' accelerated learning model, the SCHOLAR Program addresses the critical talent readiness gap across tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Rahul Singh, vice president, Software Engineering, Infotainment & Cockpit Software, Visteon, said, “Learning today must go beyond classrooms, and this change needs to happen with a constructive urgency. While colleges will continue strengthening foundations, we aim to provide mentorship and context to make India’s engineering talent future-ready for the automotive industry. We’re set to take this program far and wide within the country.”

Since its launch, SCHOLAR has already engaged over 4,200 students and received over 2,500 registrations, underlining the enthusiasm of India’s next generation of engineers and reaffirming Visteon’s commitment to shaping future-ready talent.