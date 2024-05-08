Visa appoints Sujai Raina as India country manager

NEW DELHI: Digital payments platform Visa on Tuesday said it has appointed Sujai Raina as the country manager for India. Besides, Sandeep Ghosh will continue in his role as Group Country Manager for India and South Asia. He will oversee operations in India and other markets in the subcontinent, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, Visa said in a statement.

Raina will be responsible for the India business, leading and executing Visa’s strategic initiatives for the market, partnering with clients and the payments ecosystem. In addition to his responsibilities as Country Manager, he will continue to lead business development for Visa in India, the statement said. Raina joined Visa in 2020 and previously served as VP and head of business development, India.