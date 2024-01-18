Begin typing your search...

Vikas Lifecare picks up 50 pc stake in UAE-based entity

Vikas Lifecare recycles plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles for industrial applications.

ByPTIPTI|18 Jan 2024 10:12 AM GMT
Vikas Lifecare picks up 50 pc stake in UAE-based entity
X

Representative Image

NEW DELHI: Homegrown entity Vikas Lifecare Ltd (VLL) on Thursday said it will acquire a 50 per cent stake in UAE-based Portfolio Managing Events LLC for Rs 100 crore.

This acquisition will make way for the company to explore new opportunities in the entertainment and event organising industry, according to a regulatory filing.

''VLL will buyout the 50 per cent equity of PME Entertainment from its existing shareholders through a share swap deal, negotiated at the enterprise value of Rs 2,010 million,'' the company said.

''VLL will be investing in excess of Rs 1 billion for acquisition,'' it added.

Vikas Lifecare recycles plastic waste to manufacture pallets and interlocking tiles for industrial applications.

Vikas LifecarePlasticIndustrial ApplicationsUAEUnited Arab EmiratesRecycling Plastic WasteWorld
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X