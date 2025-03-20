Vijay Sankar, Sanmar Group chairman, honoured

CHENNAI: Denmark Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen presented the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to city-based The Sanmar Group, chairman and honorary consul general of Denmark, Vijay Sankar in recognition of his distinguished Consular services.

The Ambassador bestowed the honour of Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannebrog by His Majesty the King of Denmark, Frederik to Vijay Sankar at an event held here.

Kristensen referred to his contribution to the Indo-Danish relations during his tenure and also recalled the contribution of his father N Sankar and grandfather KS Narayanan who had also held the post with distinction, a release said on Wednesday. He also referred to the five-decade long association of three generations of the family with Danish Consular Services, the release said.