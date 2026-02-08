Very excited to invite India to join Pax Silica, says top US official

Highlighting the "great relationship" between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Washington also stressed that India is probably the only other country on Earth to be able to "rival China" in terms of the sheer volume of its human talent.

“We are very excited to have extended an invitation for India to join" Pax Silica, and “I’ll be travelling to India in just a couple weeks for a major signing with the Indian Government,” Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg told reporters on Friday.

The US had last year in December launched ‘Pax Silica’, a strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation driven silicon supply chain from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

The signatories are Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. India was not included in the initial group of countries for the Pax Silica initiative.