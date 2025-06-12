Veranda Learning to restructure under new 2.0 strategy

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions has grown leaps and bounds through organic and inorganic route over the last few years. It has now initiated a major restructuring exercise under its Veranda 2.0 vision—primarily aimed at unlocking long-term value, enabling focused growth, and sharpening operational agility in the rapidly evolving education sector by carefully studying the synergies between its various businesses and unbundling / re-bundling operations of its 4 key verticals namely, academic, commerce, government test prep and vocational training.

A sub-committee of the Board, primarily consisting of independent directors, has been set up by the

Board to study the above with the help of independent consultants and make appropriate

recommendations to the Board including merger/demerger of its key verticals.

Veranda’s flagship commerce education brands—JK Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Tapasya College of Commerce, and Logic School of Management have built a formidable presence in the test preparation space for CA, CS, CMA, and ACCA, with over 2000 CA rankers since 2001 and a growing roster of All-India top performers. This vertical, which is led by Prof JK Shah, founder of JK Shah Classes, would play a critical role in helping drive growth in the years ahead.

The proposed QIP for which the enabling resolution has been approved by the members in the EGM is expected to help provide liquidity, fast track growth, and to ensure that critical business verticals are made debt-free.

The company expects to increase margins from the current 36 per cent in FY25 to over 50 per cent by FY30.

This potential strategic realignment would aim to position Veranda to create distinct verticals which are education powerhouses—each poised for scalable, sustainable, and stakeholder-driven growth. “The proposed restructuring would be a strategic step toward focused execution and value creation. We are confident in the continued growth and excellence of each one of our key verticals, the commerce vertical being our largest by revenue and profitability” said Suresh Kalpathi, executive director and chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions.