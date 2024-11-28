Begin typing your search...

    28 Nov 2024
    Veranda Learning, NSDC, IAB to launch CIAP program
    (L-R) Sarah Palmer, CEO, IAB; Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International with Pravin Menon, CMO, Veranda Learning during the signing of MoU in New Delhi.

    CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions entered into a MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation and the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers (IAB), UK, to roll out the Certified International Accounting Professional (CIAP) program in India.

    Much like how IT redefined career paths in the 2000s, the CIAP program is set to become the must-have credential for commerce students in the decade ahead.

    This six-month program will equip students with globally recognised accounting and bookkeeping skills, aligning them with the surging demand in the Outsourced Accounting Services sector.

    With the finance and accounting business process outsourcing market projected to hit $134.65 billion by 2032, the CIAP program promises to be the gateway to lucrative and future-ready careers.

    DTNEXT Bureau

