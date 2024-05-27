Veranda, Karnataka to upskill govt college students

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions has partnered with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to launch upskilling programmes in the neighbouring state. Veranda Learning Solutions, listed in the stock exchanges, was launched by Chennai-based Kalpathi AGS Group in 2018.

The latest partnership is aimed at assisting the implementation of a wealth management course which is part of the ‘Kalike Jothege Kaushalya’ project, an initiative by the Karnataka government to provide skill development and offer career guidance to students of government-run colleges, a release said on Sunday.

The project will be launched in government-run colleges as a pilot programme in Raichur and Gulbarga districts. “Our collaboration with KSDC is a key step in expanding our geographical footprint and continuing to deliver high-quality skill development programmes across India,’’ Veranda chairman-ED Suresh Kalpathi said.