Velu B to head MSME PC’s director, Chennai

As a second-generation entrepreneur, he has achieved noteworthy success with multiple start-ups under his belt.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Oct 2023 6:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-27 18:30:18.0  )
 Velu Balasubramaniam 

CHENNAI: The MSME Promotion Council (PC) has appointed Velu Balasubramaniam as the director of Chennai district, on October 24, 2023.

He brings with him extensive experience in successfully managing businesses across a diverse range of industries, including media, technology, advertising, and marketing. As a second-generation entrepreneur, he has achieved noteworthy success with multiple start-ups under his belt.

His term as director of the Chennai district will span four years, during which he will play a pivotal role in promoting and creating awareness about MSME schemes while actively mobilising investments within this sector.

DTNEXT Bureau

