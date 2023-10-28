Velu B to head MSME PC’s director, Chennai

CHENNAI: The MSME Promotion Council (PC) has appointed Velu Balasubramaniam as the director of Chennai district, on October 24, 2023.

He brings with him extensive experience in successfully managing businesses across a diverse range of industries, including media, technology, advertising, and marketing. As a second-generation entrepreneur, he has achieved noteworthy success with multiple start-ups under his belt.

His term as director of the Chennai district will span four years, during which he will play a pivotal role in promoting and creating awareness about MSME schemes while actively mobilising investments within this sector.